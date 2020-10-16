1948-2020 • La Grande
Robert Paul Wadlinger, 72, of La Grande, died Sept. 26 at Grande Ronde Hospital. A service is not planned at this time.
Known as Bob, he was born March 18, 1948, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, to Edward and Catherine (Siefert) Wadlinger. He graduated from Haverford Township High School and then earned an associate’s degree at Penn State University. He later attended West Virginia University and earned his bachelor’s degree in forestry.
Bob was employed with the Oregon Department of Transportation. He enjoyed running and was an avid fisherman. He was a man with a big heart who could not express it in life. His passion got the best of him but he’s now found his peace and is home with the Lord.
Surviving relatives include his children, Paul J. Wadlinger and Janell Wadlinger, and brother, Alan Wadlinger of White Rock, New Mexico.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Catherine.
