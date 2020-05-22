Elgin • 1933-2020
Robert “Bob” Duane Way, 86, of Elgin, died May 19 at his residence. A private graveside service will be held.
Known as Bob, he was born Dec. 29, 1933, in Walla Walla, Washington, to Jay and Maurine (Larson) Way. He resided in Salem, Arlington, North Powder and Pendleton and in Arkansas, settling in Elgin in 1963. He married Eva Pelton on June 14, 1954.
Bob was the owner/operator of Robert Way Logging. He established this successful logging and trucking business with a seventh-grade education. He enjoyed farming, gardening, being in the mountains and hunting mushrooms. He spent as much time with his family as he could and even enjoyed water fights with his family — and he won the Best Dad of the Year.
A longtime member of the Elgin Seventh-day Adventist Church, Bob was a spiritual leader for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Eva; children and their spouses, Glenn and Susan Way of Vale, Bonnie and Terry Burgess of Spray, Kerry and Holly Way of Oakland, Jeanne and Marlin Wolfe of Midvale, Idaho, and Roy and Heather Way of Summerville; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Alvin Bartholomew of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Maurine Way, and brother, Don Way.
