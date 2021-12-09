Robert Graffi, 94, formerly of Enterprise, died Nov. 20, 2021. A funeral was held Dec. 2 and he was placed next to Darlene L. Graffi, the mother of his children, at the Enterprise Cemetery. Arrangements were by Bollman Funeral Home, Enterprise.
Robert grew up in the Los Angeles area, enjoyed fishing and bird hunting with extended family. His interests were art and music. He learned to play the trumpet, cutting a record in the process.
Robert enlisted in the U.S. Army. While serving he was sent to the Philippines to destroy parts and equipment after the war so they didn't fall into enemy hands.
Robert worked for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. He retired after 33 years and five months, following in the footsteps of his father, who worked there for 40 years. They both were chief material procurement coordinators providing all materials for the installation of transmission lines in the west part of the country.
In 1949, Robert married Darlene, and they had two children: Toni and Greg. Robert and Darlene lived in Enterprise, where he owned a 60-acre ranch and some horses and cows. They became snowbirds and enjoyed the change and traveling back and forth. After Darlene’s death, he married Cecille, with whom he continued the snowbird life.
Survivors include his children, Toni Van Slyke and Greg Graffi; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and second wife, Cecille Sanders Graffi.
Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson’s research.
