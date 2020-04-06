Formerly of Union and La Grande • 1936-2020
Robert Peter Clemens, 83, formerly of Union and La Grande, died March 19 at his home in Meridian, Idaho.
Known as Bob, he was born Aug. 9, 1936, in Loma Linda, California, to Elton Clarence Sr. and Francica Adelina (Espinosa) Clemens. He spent his early years in Burns, where he learned much about horses, cattle and ranching from his uncle Buck Clemens.
Bob’s family moved to Union, where he attended Union High School, graduating in 1964. At UHS he was very active in sports, and it was there he met his future wife, Virginia Ann Westenskow. Bob and Ann were married in the Logan LDS Temple on April 14, 1955, and Bob remained an active member throughout his life.
Bob and Ann raised three sons, David, Lyle and Dean, and one daughter, Shelley. They established their home in La Grande in 1959. Bob loved his children dearly.
In 1957, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country honorably. Following his military service, he developed Clemens Contracting and had much success building homes throughout Eastern Oregon.
After retiring, Bob and Ann served a mission for the LDS Church in Galveston, Texas, where Bob’s outgoing nature made him a beloved missionary. They also commuted to Boise to serve faithfully as ordinance workers in the Boise Idaho Temple.
Bob developed a love of flying, and after obtaining his personal pilot’s license, he enjoyed flying his Cessna over the Blue Mountains. He had a talent for working with his hands and was often fixing or building something in his shop. Bob had an amazing work ethic and taught his children the value of hard work. A gifted storyteller, he mesmerized his children and grandchildren with detailed memories from his past.
Bob loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed having a small ranch of cattle and horses. For several summers, he organized and led his family on pack trips into the Eagle Cap Wilderness. He also took several of the local Scouts on high adventure trips into North Minam Meadows.
Surviving relatives include his wife of 64 years, Ann, of Meridian, Idaho; sister, Shirley Brinkhoff of Vancouver, Washington; daughter-in-law, Sheri Clemens; sons and daughters-in-law, Lyle and Rhonda of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Dean and Michelle of Star, Idaho; daughter and son-in-law, Shelley and Erich Sontag of Eden, Utah; and 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Elton Jr. and Theda; and eldest son, David.
