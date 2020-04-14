Elgin • 1951-2020
Rodney Dale Payant, 68, of Elgin, died March 19 at his residence. A service will be held at a later time.
Rodney was born April 21, 1951, in Caldwell, Idaho, to Lester and Darlene (Talich) Payant. He was raised in Athena and resided in Elgin. He attended schools in Athena and Treasure Valley. Rodney served in the U.S. Army. He was married to Judy Roberts for 27 years.
Rodney was employed with the Union Pacific Railroad for 28 years. He enjoyed water-skiing, snow skiing, golfing and four-wheeling.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Judy; stepchildren, Lori Cooney of Joseph, Kara Meyers of Joseph, and Frank Kee and wife, Liz, of La Grande; brothers, Bob Payant of Pendleton and Bryan Payant and wife, Diana, of Pendleton; sisters, Teri Smith of Athena and Tracy Bray and husband, Ron, of Athena; seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Darlene Payant, and brother, Tom “Dooley” Payant.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
