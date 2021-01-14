1951-2021 • Union
Rodney “Rod” Weitman, 69, of Union, died Jan. 2 after a month-long battle with COVID-19 and other health conditions.
Known as Rod, he was born Dec. 1, 1951, in Stayton, to Stanly “Tut” and Marylyn Weitman. He married his high school sweetheart, Jann, July 15, 1972, and had one daughter, Heather. Rod also considered many of Heather's friends his children too.
Rod worked in several fields, from farming to the timber industry, and retired early due to an accident from the State of Oregon where he was the regional manager for the Eastern Oregon National Guard Armories.
Rod was a force of nature, the size of a mountain, with a kind heart. He was determined to provide for his family, often working multiple jobs. His family meant more to him than anything, and he always tried his best to be supportive.
Rod loved gardening, nature, going on long drives, music, fishing, camping, shooting his black powder rifle, going to black powder rendezvous and daydreaming about moving to Alaska to be a mountain man. Rod always had a hand to lend to friends and family in need, and he had the best laugh in the world. Rod was the most loving father and husband that a family could ask for.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Jann Weitman; daughter, Heather Middleton; son-in-law, Mike Middleton; brothers, Rick Weitman, Phil Weitman, Brent Weitman and Doug Weitman; and sisters, Diane Pantovich and Carla Weitman Downes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marylyn and Tut Weitman, and adopted daughter, Shawnetta Marie Wagner.
