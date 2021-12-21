Ronald “Ron” Allen Hayward Jr., 59, of La Grande, died Nov. 18, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. There will be a barbecue this summer for his family and friends to gather and share stories, memories and just love each other in his memory. The date and time will be announced later. His wish is to have his ashes spread with his father and grandmother in Penn Valley, California.
Also known as Ron, he was born Sept. 12, 1962, in Grass Valley, California, to Ronald Hayward Sr. and Oeida “Fay” (Cartright) Hayward. He attended mechanic school in Arizona, had a degree in landscaping and owned his own business. He also was a volunteer firefighter and EMT in Penn Valley, California, serving alongside his father. He married his bride, Jan, on Feb. 14, 2015.
Ron was employed at Wildhorse Casino and was the lead man for the HVAC department. He loved his job and the people he worked for very much. He liked to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle, garden, barbecuing, landscaping, and building and fixing things. He always had a project he was working on. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, listening to worship music and singing at the top of his lungs.
Ron had a big heart that was made of gold. He was always helping someone. He would give the shirt off his back and his last dollar if you needed it. He loved God and people. He always made sure everyone was taken care of. He will be greatly missed in so many ways.
Survivors include his wife, Jan; sons and spouses, Allen Hayward and Kristen of Hermiston, and Shawn Hayward and Jesse of Lebanon; sisters, Roxann Cross and spouse, Tim, of Penn Valley, California, and Belinda of Penn Valley, California; mother, Fay Hayward of Penn Valley, California; five grandchildren; and several nephews, nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Sr., and brother, Robert Hayward.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the La Grande Rural Fire Department, 10200 S. McAlister Road, La Grande 97850, any animal shelter or food bank, or the La Grande Police Department K9 Unit, 1109 K Ave., La Grande 97850.
