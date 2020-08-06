1948-2020 • La Grande
Ronald “Ron” Allen Nantz, 71, of La Grande, died July 13 at a local care facility. At his request, there will not be a service.
Known as Ron, he was born Aug. 25, 1948, in Baker City, to Allen and Claudeen (Jones) Nantz. He resided in North Powder and La Grande and graduated from North Powder High School.
Ron was employed at La Grande Waste Management for many years. He loved the outdoors, his little dog “Punky,” his many Corvettes, 60s music and old Western movies. Ron also enjoyed attending his daughters’ and grandaughter’s sporting events. He was previously active in the the Corvette Club in the community and enjoyed participating in car shows.
Surviving relatives include his daughters, Tammy Speelman and partner, Erin, of Hermiston and Deanna Chandler of Weiser, Idaho; sister, Kathy Boyd of Yakima, Washington; brother and sister-in-law, Russell and Beth Nantz of Huntington; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Claudeen.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.