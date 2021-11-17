Ronald Clark Jenkins, 77, formerly of La Grande, died Oct.18, 2021, at his home in Emmett, Idaho.
Also known as Ron, he was born July 19, 1944, in Ontario. He started elementary school in Ontario, attended middle school in Vale and graduated in 1962 from Pine Eagle High School in Halfway.
Ron and Paula Tarter eloped and were married in Payette, Idaho. Together they had two daughters. He served in the U.S. Army from 1962-1965. He worked in many industries before joining the Union Pacific Railroad, from which he retired after almost 30 years.
Ron enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. He especially liked to fish in the ocean with family and friends. He and Paula enjoyed cruising and enjoyed each and every adventure.
Ron’s favorite color was green, and his favorite season was summer. He had two special pets, Woffer and P.W. He was a member of the Elks. One of his favorite sayings was “too cool,” and he loved having fun with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Paula of Emmett, Idaho; daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa “Sissy” and Jody Van Arsdale of La Grande and Lynn “Gug” and Grant Webb of Emmett, Idaho; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and sister, Tish Gilbert of Meridian, Idaho.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice in care of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway 97834.
