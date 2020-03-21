Ronald H. Caswell

Summerville, 1940-2020

Ronald “Ron” Henry Caswell, 79, of Summerville, died March 18 at Grande Ronde Hospital. A service will be held at a later time.

Known as Ron, he was born Dec. 2, 1940, in Portland, to Ronald and Esther (Green) Caswell. Ron resided in Summerville and attended school in Imbler. During his high school years, he played football, baseball and basketball. Ron served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1963. In 1964, he married Barbara M. Lloyd.

Ron was employed with Boise Cascade. He was a renowned knife maker, and in the mid-1990s KGW Channel 8 aired a special on his knives. Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding motorcycles. He served as president of the Grande Ronde Bowmen Club, was a hunter safety instructor and was a former mayor of Summerville.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Barbara; sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Marlynn Caswell of Tacoma, Washington, and Wayne and Angie Caswell of Summerville; brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Sue Caswell of Enterprise; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and two nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald “Red” and Esther Caswell, and brother, Mike L. Caswell.

