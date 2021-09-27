Ronald Lynn Miller, 70, of Union, died Aug. 4, 2021, at his home. A celebration of his life was held Sept. 11 at Catherine Creek State Park.
Also known as Ron, he was born March 31, 1951, in La Grande, to Bryce E. “Doc” Miller and Pearl L. (Wright) Miller. He lived in Summerville, Island City and Union. He attended school in Union and graduated from Union High School in 1969. Following graduation, he entered the Oregon Army National Guard. He married Kathleen Smith and three children were born to that union. The marriage later ended in divorce.
During Ron’s high school years, he lettered in football, basketball and track. He was offered a scholarship to play the position of punter as an Eastern Oregon Mountie but decided college was not for him. Many people will recall that Ron had a beautiful corner shot in basketball. He was also very active in livestock 4-H, showing sheep for 10 years.
Ron worked for Bronson Lumber and then Boise Cascade, where he was employed for 38 years. He was proud that he never called in sick to work.
Ron had a great love of the outdoors, enjoying mushrooming, gathering firewood, fishing and especially hunting. He was very happy to share that passion with his children and grandchildren, particularly in recent years. He assisted several of his grandchildren in successful hunts. He very much enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports. He also enjoyed listening to, and singing with, country music.
Surviving relatives include his children and their partners, Ryan and Melea Miller, Amanda and Jeff Lippold, and Kellee and Misty Miller; mother, Pearl Miller; sisters, Cindy Carper, Patsy Wichman and Sandi Norton; 12 grandchildren; one aunt; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bryce; brother, Charles “Eddie”; granddaughter, Shanyn; and niece, Anna Wichman.
