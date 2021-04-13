1946-2021 • Elgin
Ronald Lee Olsen, 74, of Elgin, passed away April 9 at his residence. A celebration of his life will be held at the end of July.
Known as Ron, he was born Aug. 24, 1946, in Pendleton, to Bernard and Winnie (Morse) Olsen. He was raised in Pendleton and graduated from Pendleton High School. Ron married Joyce Needham in 2003.
Ron was employed with Boise Cascade. He enjoyed car racing, four-wheeling and spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Joyce; children and their spouses, Michael Olsen and Susan Wood of Iowa and Geoffrey and Stacia Olsen of St. Cloud, Minnesota; stepson, Mikel Hicks and wife, Jamie, of La Grande; sisters and brothers-in-law, Bonnie Roberts of Walla Walla, Washington, Terrie and Tom Lapp of Pendleton, and Durinda and Ron Mann of Kennewick, Washington; and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Winnie; brother, Rodney Dee Olsen; and sister, Billie Jean Olsen.
