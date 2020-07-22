1933-2020 • Meacham
Roy Herbert Booth Sr., 86, of Meacham, died July 19. A graveside service will be held July 24 at 10 a.m. at Grandview Cemetery, La Grande. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing. The service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. Go to www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com and click on the “Funeral Video” button near the bottom of the home page just before the service begins.
Roy was born July 22, 1933, in Finley, Oklahoma, to Hal and Mary (Williams) Booth. He resided in Lakeview and Prineville; Dayton, Washington; and La Grande. He attended school in Prineville. Roy served in the U.S Army 1953-1955. On March 12, 1953, he married Joan Reeves.
Roy was a timber feller and owned Booth Chain Saws. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed camping and dancing. He received numerous trophies for logging sports including World Champion Homelite Tournament of Kings in the 1970s and ’80s. He also received numerous trophies at archery tournaments in the 1990s and 2000s. Roy was a member of the Grande Ronde Bowman and Old Time Fiddlers.
Surviving relatives include his daughters and sons-in-law, Nita and Lloyd Baker of La Grande, Carolyn and John Stewart of Cove, and Jolene Smith of Meacham; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Ted Jewett of Dayton, Washington, Barbara and David Phinny of Dayton, Washington, and Sandra Hanson of Kennewick, Washington; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hal and Mary; wife, Joan Booth; son, Roy Booth Jr.; and three sisters and one brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made by donating a tree for a dollar in Roy’s name at www.teamtrees.org.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
