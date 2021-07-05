1950-2021
Elgin
Rusty Lee Mink, 70, of Elgin, died June 18, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. At this time a public service is not planned. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande.
Rusty was born Aug. 14, 1950, in La Grande, to Robert Ray and Chere Merle (Bailey) Mink. He was raised in La Grande and lived in other parts of Oregon briefly before returning to the La Grande and Elgin area. He was retired, having worked as an engineer for the Oregon Department of Transportation for many years.
When Rusty was young he enjoyed hunting with his family, and throughout his life he had a great appreciation for fireams. He was an active member of the La Grande Rifle/Pistol Club with his brother Rocky. Together they instructed community members on proper gun safety and handling, and facilitated instruction at a tactical range.
Rusty’s hobbies included riding and working on his motorcycles, being in nature and spending time with his family, practicing at the gun range, fixing up his vehicles and four-wheeling on Mt. Emily.
To celebrate his 50th birthday, Rusty completed a 700-plus-mile motorcycle trip called the “Backcountry Discovery Route.” With support by his brother Rocky, he traveled a route of interconnected backcountry roads from the California to Washington border. Here are some of his own words on the adventure:
“Luckily, I only crashed three times and the only serious injuries were to my pride and my backpack (thank you God, for duct tape) ... 850 miles, in seven days. If it hadn’t been for my friends, my family, and my Honda, I don’t think I would have ever enjoyed such a memorable adventure and one of the best times of my life. Not bad for an ‘old fart.’”
Surviving relatives include his daughters, Dusty Mink and Brandeen Mink; brother, Rocky Mink of La Grande; niece, Karlee; and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Cherie Mink, and uncle and aunt, Frederick “Jim” and Midge Mink.
