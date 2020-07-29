1943-2020
Ruth (Stussi) Rodarme, 76, died July 20 in Texas. A service will be held in La Grande at a later date, and burial will be at the Island City Cemetery.
Ruth was born Nov. 27, 1943, in Long Creek, to John and Reta Stussi. She had many relatives in La Grande, where she spent a lot of time.
Ruth loved to travel. She was lucky enough to find Dan Rodarme 18 years ago, who also enjoyed traveling. They spent the last five years RVing all over the U.S., and Ruth was the happiest she had ever been. Dan was her rock and the Christian man of her dreams. She truly believed God had put them together.
Ruth died sitting outside her RV with two Bibles on her lap and a handwritten note about what she was studying beside her chair. The EMT who came to help Ruth was touched by her message and said his life will be forever changed for the good because of it.
Surviving relatives include her children, Monica and Darrin; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Lola Chapman and Donna Amos.
