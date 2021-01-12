1928-2021 • Formerly of Union and Wallowa counties
Ruth Walden Metlen, 92, of Baker City and formerly of Union and Wallowa counties, died Jan. 6. At her request, there will not be a service.
Ruth was born Nov. 7, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois, to Lee and Ninon (Wright) Walden. She resided in Chicago; Pocatello, Moscow, Grangeville, Boise, Seneca and Winthrop, Idaho; Omak, Twisp and Mazama, Washington; and Unity, Joseph, Vale, La Grande and Baker City. Ruth graduated high school in Chicago and attended Idaho State University. She married Robert W. Metlen on Aug. 15, 1947.
Ruth was a substitute school teacher. She was a devoted wife and mother to her three children. She enjoyed skiing, horseback riding, camping, gardening, reading and Bible study groups. She received an award for National Ski Patroller 1963-1995 and First Aid Instructor from the American Red Cross.
Surviving relatives include her sons and daughters-in-law, Kit and Meryl Metlen of Olympia, Washington, Kim and Anita Metlen of Olympia, Washington, and Scott and Sherri Metlen of Moscow, Idaho; seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and sister, Carol Jean McDonald.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
