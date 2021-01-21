1943-2021 • La Grande
Ruthann Maxine Batty, 77, of La Grande, died Jan. 1 at Grande Ronde Hospital. At her request, there will not be a service.
Ruthann was born March 29, 1943, in Los Angeles, California, to Cecil and Ruth (Roberts) Raml. She moved to Hayden Lake, Idaho, as a young child. She attended George Fox University and Linfield University, graduating from the latter in 1965.
Ruthann taught in Valsetz, Oregon, where she met her future husband, Lewis Batty, on a blind date,in 1967. They married on June 1, 1968, in La Grande, where she resided until her death.
Ruthann taught home economics in Imbler, then later was a substitute at all the Union County high schools. She was also a rural mail carrier in Cove until her retirement in 2003.
Ruthann enjoyed teaching, especially home economics, and was threatening to teach the ICU nurses how to knit shortly before her death. She also enjoyed gardening, attending church and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Lewis; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Lloyd Bristol of La Grande; daughter, Cherryll Batty of Lincoln, Nebraska; brother and sister-in-law, Rick Raml (Marty) of Bend; sister and brother-in-law, Rosemary and Elvin Mann of Sandy; sister, Rilla Raml of The Dalles; and three grandchildren.
