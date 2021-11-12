Ryan “Jorgy” Christopher Jorgensen, 41, of La Grande, died Oct. 24, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. A celebration of his life will be held Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. at the La Grande Nazarene Church.
Also known as Jorgy, he was born Aug. 22, 1980, in La Grande, to Jerry Jorgensen and Wendy (Lindsey) Jorgensen. He was raised in La Grande and attended Heidi-Ho preschool, Greenwood Elementary School, La Grande Middle School and La Grande High School, where he was on the football team and wrestling team and won the Reno Tournament of Champions.
He graduated from LHS in 1999 then attended two years at Oregon State University, where he was on the wrestling team. He married Jacy Murrill in 2008.
Jorgy worked for Fleetwood, the USFS La Grande District and the USFS La Grande Hot Shot Crew, then as an engineer for Union Pacific Railroad. He enjoyed skiing, riding dirt bikes, fishing, hunting, shooting and off-road drives in his prize possession, his Toyota Landcruiser.
Jorgy loved doing anything and everything with his family. He was a dedicated father and family man and loved helping out and coaching his boys’ sports teams. He truly had a heart of gold and would do whatever he could to help others.
Survivors include his wife, Jacy; sons, Cole Jorgensen and Cain Jorgensen of La Grande; father, Jerry Jorgensen of La Grande; brother and sister-in-law, Eric and Brook Jorgensen of La Grande; six nieces and nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Wendy Jorgensen; and grandparents, Elton and Pauline Lindsey, Flora Collingwood and Vern Jorgensen.
