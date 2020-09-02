1989-2020 • La Grande
Ryan Robert Groover, 30, of La Grande, died Aug. 8 at his residence. A private service was held Aug. 16.
Ryan was born Aug. 30, 1989, in Anaheim, California, to Robert Groover and Tamara Culver. He resided in Orange, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; and in Cove and La Grande. Ryan graduated from Cove High School.
Ryan’s last place of employment was at Ten Depot as a server. His customer service was exceptional. He had a love for WWE for most of his life, going to many shows and collecting action figures, pictures and clothing. His favorite wrestler was Jeff Hardy.
Ryan loved music and movies. His favorite movies were “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Halloween.” His biggest joy was his dog, Rose. He also loved spending time with his mother.
Survivors include his parents, Tamara Culver of La Grande and Mark Paslay of Lawton, Oklahoma; sister, Sierra Paslay of La Grande; nephews, Kordell Bailas and KaiShawn Bailas of La Grande; girlfriend, Laurie Morgan; aunts and uncles, Julie, Michelle, Dirk, Steve and Kyle Culver, Randy Witten, Amber Kapturkievich, and Randy and Chris Paslay; and grandmother, Charline Paslay.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Hope Paslay, and grandparents, Donald Culver, Carol Culver and Randy Paslay.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
