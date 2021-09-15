Sally Jeanette Barrow, 74, of La Grande, died Aug. 31, 2021. A funeral service will be held Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. at the La Grande First Baptist Church. Committal and vault interment will follow at the Island City Cemetery. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande.
Sally was born Sept. 14, 1946, in Colville, Washington, to Henry Atwood and Thelma (Giem) Atwood. She was raised and educated in Colville. After graduating with the high school class of 1964 she went to beauty school in Spokane.
On July 24, 1965, Sally married Michael Giovanetti in Colville. They lived in Longview, Washington, where she practiced her trade as a beautician for a number of years and had her two sons. The family later moved to Anchorage for a few years before moving to Anchor Point, Alaska.
In 1988, Sally moved to La Grande. She worked for a year for Bi-Mart and in the fall of 1989 attended La Grande School of Business, graduating in the spring of 1990. Prior to graduating she was hired as the office manager for Bronson Lumber Company, where she was employed until she retired in 2012.
On May 11, 1991, Sally married George Barrow at the First Baptist Church in La Grande. They divorced in the spring of 2021.
Sally enjoyed being active in her church and tending her houseplants. She loved to read and to spend time with and care for her family.
Surviving relatives include her sons, Anthony Giovanetti of Yakima, Washington, and Eric Giovanetti of La Grande; siblings, Jesse Atwood of Lincoln, California, Ruth Regnier of La Grande, Maxine Wise of Spokane, Laura McMinn of Fenelon Falls, Ontario, Canada, and Henry Atwood of Rainier; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Atwood; and sister, Judy Olsen.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 1110 Spring Ave., La Grande 97850.
