1941-2021 • La Grande
Sally Marie Staples, 79, of La Grande, died April 21 at a local care facility. Per her request there will not be a service.
Sally was born Dec. 18, 1941, in Los Angeles, California, to Keith and Dorothy (Omar) Bolster. She resided in California, Indiana, Japan and Oregon. She graduated from Palmdale High School. On June 12, 1960, Sally married William “Bill” Staples.
Sally earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing from the Oregon Institute of Technology and was employed as a nurse. She enjoyed playing bingo, bowling, fishing, camping and many other outdoor activities. She loved watching her favorite baseball team, the Seattle Mariners.
Surviving relatives include her husband of 60 years, Bill Staples of La Grande; son, Dan Staples of Tennessee; daughter, Kandy Staples of Junction City; daughter and son-in-law, Leigh and Kevin Bednar of Wallowa; brothers, Mike Bolster of Maryland and Alan Bolster of Washington; sister and brother-in-law, Mickie and Mike Peavy of Gulf Breeze, Florida; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and 12 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Dorothy Bolster; brother, Pat Bolster; and sister, Joan Bolster.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.