Sally Touche-Moser, 83, of Enterprise, died April 17 at her home. A celebration of life open house will be held June 26 from 1-3 p.m. at Sally’s home, 404 Depot St., Enterprise. All are invited to share their stories of remembrance.
Sally was born Feb. 5, 1938, in Spokane, Washington. She graduated from Bothell High School and received a master’s degree in engineering from Washington State University. She worked in Boeing’s engineering and illustration departments before serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
Throughout her life, Sally wore many hats — Almond Tree Studio artist, illustrator, barrel racer, rodeo queen, engineer, nurse, carpenter, interior decorator, gardener, seamstress, inspirational speaker, business entrepreneur, culinary experimenter and tea party extraordinaire — but her favorite titles were wife, mother, Gigi (Gorgeous Grandmother), aunt, sister, friend and hostess.
Sally was creative, energetic, talented and a go-getter. She had one goal in life, to be a blessing to others and not a burden. To her friends and family she was therapist, adviser, how-to guru and cheerleader. Given any dark cloud, Sally could find a rainbow. She was fond of saying, “And this too shall pass.” Her legacy of hope and optimism will live on in the heart and mind of her dearest friend, Sally Hewitt of Baker City, and everyone who knew her.
Surviving relatives include her children, Cami McFarland of Boise, Idaho, Brett Camplejohn and wife, Kang Hwa, of Marysville, Washington, Carrise Murray of Joseph, and Candra Campbell and husband, Michael, of Marble, North Carolina; 25 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, William and Rae Touchette of Bainbridge Island, Washington; and nephew, Cory Touchette.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Alice Touchette, and husband, Wolfgang Moser.
