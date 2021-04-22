1938-2021 • Formerly of Union
Sam Henry Clack, 82, formerly of Union, died April 16 in the Philippines. A service was held April 21 in the Philippines.
Sam was born May 15, 1938, in Ontario, to Orville and Bluebell Clack. He joined two sisters and one brother. Sam graduated from Union High School and then went on to attend what is now Eastern Oregon University, where he played on the college football team.
Sam served a tour of duty in the U.S. Army. He married Karen Miller of Union, and they had a son, Craig.
Sam was an excellent cook. He owned and managed restaurants in Oregon, in Guam, where he lived for many years, and then in Saipan. In Saipan, he met Margie, and they were married July 17, 1993. He gained a bonus daughter, Hannah.
In his younger days, Sam loved to fly fish. He attended several class reunions and maintained many friendships with old schoolmates. He will be missed by many.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Margie; son, Craig of Union; daughter, Hannah; and two grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
