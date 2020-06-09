1924-2020 • La Grande
Santa V. Hill, 96, of La Grande, died June 6 at a local care facility. At her request, there will note be a service.
Santa was born Feb. 13, 1924, in Vale, to Ventura and Rita (Bengochea) Veristain. She resided in Vale and La Grande. She was married to Dr. Gerald M. Hill.
Surviving relatives include her children, Lisa Hill of La Grande and Jerry Hill of Covington, Washington; niece, Kathleen Dawson; and nephews, Fred Crisman and Ralph Bigelow.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Gerald M. Hill; sisters, Filomena Crisman, Juanita Bashford, Avelina Bigelow and Petra McCrary; and brother, Mark Veristain.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Association, 3212 Highway 30, La Grande 97850.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
