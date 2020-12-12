1940-2020 • Elgin
Scott Andrea Abernethy, 80, of Elgin, died Nov. 13 due to pancreatic cancer. A memorial service was held Dec. 5 at the Imbler Christian Church.
Known as Scotty to his friends, he was born Jan. 26, 1940, in Oakland, California, on Jan. 26, 1940, to Douglas and Anita Abernethy.
Scott was a Navy veteran, Pacific Northwest Bell/AT&T retiree, graduate of Marylhurst University and a member of many local civic organizations including the Lions Club and Elgin EDGE.
Surviving relatives include his sisters, Nancy Fernandez and Bonnie Starkweather; ex-wife, Elizabeth Abernethy; daughter, Jennifer Abernethy; and two grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Anita Abernethy, and brother Douglas “Matt” Abernethy.
Memorial donations may be made to the Imbler Christian Church in care of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway 97834.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
