1965-2020 • La Grande
Scott Preston Hoadley, 55, of La Grande, died Aug. 21 at Providence Hospital in Spokane, Washington. At his request, there will not be a service.
Scott was born July 15, 1965, in Quincy, Washington, to Robert and Annette (Taal) Hoadley. He graduated from La Grande High School.
Scott was a horse trainer. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, being with family, attending local fairs and rodeos, and backcountry horseback riding. He also enjoyed horse racing, hunting, fishing and watching Nascar.
Scott was a member of the Union County Fair Board and the La Grande Maverick Club. He was “Kit Carson” during the 1992 Carson Days in Nevada.
Surviving relatives include his children, Robert Hoadley and Cole Hoadley, both of Arizona, Tristin Hoadley and Samantha Hoadley; mother, Annette Taal of La Grande; brother and sister-in-law, Allen and Traci Hoadley of La Grande; sister, Gina Hoadley-Simmons of La Grande; aunts, Margaret Stanley and Ellen McBroom; uncle, Harry Hoadley; and four nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; maternal grandparents, Beulah and Winnie Taal; and paternal grandparents, Wayne and Mary Hoadley.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.