Shane Homan, 67, of Enterprise and Palm Desert, California, died unexpectedly Aug. 29, 2021, at his residence in Enterprise. A family celebration of his life was held Sept. 11.
Shane was born Oct. 22, 1953, in Enterprise, to Gerald Homan and Beverly Homan. He was one of the first premature babies placed in the new incubator at Wallowa Memorial Hospital. He was an excellent athlete and graduated from Enterprise High School in 1971.
Shane married his high school sweetheart, Jary Lynne Weimar, and this September they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They resided in La Grande while Shane completed his undergraduate degree in business at what is now Eastern Oregon University. Upon college graduation he was employed by Pacific Power and Light in Portland and later by the heavy equipment subsidiary of PP&L in Denver, Colorado, while the family resided in Aurora, Colorado.
A recession ended Shane’s career with PP&L and the family moved back to Enterprise, where Jary and Shane acquired Harold’s Women’s Apparel in the old Caton Hotel, which they operated for a number of years. During his years in Enterprise Shane also worked in management and sales for Courtney Motors.
Shane was an avid golfer (handicap of 4 at one time) and managed Alpine Meadows Golf Course for a number of years before his retirement.
Shane loved to fish and hunt and play golf but was happiest spending time with his family at home or on numerous trips to the Oregon Coast, the desert of Southern California and elsewhere. He had a “wicked” sense of humor and could relate a great story in an instant — usually mostly true but oftentimes slightly modified or embellished for the effect.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Jary Lynne; children and their spouses, Lindi and Carl Esplin of Junction City, Lance and Michelle Homan of Joseph, and Courtney Clark of Genesee, Idaho; eight grandchildren and one adopted grandson; two great-grandchildren; brother, J. Michael Homan; and sister, Candi Homan Connall and husband, Doyle.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice.
