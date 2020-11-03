1944-2020 • La Grande
Sharon Elizabeth Wainwright, 76, of La Grande, died Oct. 28 in Boise, Idaho following a brief illness. As she requested, no memorial service is planned. Arrangements are by Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
Sharon was born Oct. 27, 1944, in Yakima, Washington, to Marvin and Gertie Kelley. She grew up in the Mabton/Grandview, Washington, areas and graduated from Mabton High School. Summers throughout her high school years were spent with the Pruett family in Connell, Washington. She primarily helped take care of the children but also was known to lend a hand with any project around the farm. Sharon loved to share memories and stories from her time there, and the relationships built with the members of the Pruett family became lifelong friendships.
After graduation from high school, Sharon attended business school in Boise, Idaho, for a short time. On Sept. 5, 1966, she married Dale Wainwright. Their 55-year marriage resulted in three children and three grandchildren. Sharon and Dale lived in various places, the most notable being Yakima, Washington; Umatilla for 40 years; and, most recently, La Grande.
Sharon worked various jobs throughout her lifetime. She worked at the Prosser hospital, was a kindergarten teacher’s aide, and spent some time merchandising greeting cards. Her greatest and most important job, however, was being a homemaker.
Many hobbies and interests occupied Sharon’s free time. She enjoyed doing crochet and embroidery, assembling jigsaw puzzles, bowling and watching sports on TV. She delighted in the times spent with family while camping. Later in life, her interests included doing crossword puzzles and word games and going on drives around the area to see the scenery. She cherished any time spent with her grandsons. Sharon also especially loved the ocean and waited with anticipation for her yearly trip to the Oregon Coast.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Dale Wainwright of La Grande; sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Debra Wainwright of Umatilla and Kris and Tracy Wainwright of Bellingham, Washington; daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and W. Richard White of La Grande; three grandsons; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Hella Kelley of Sunnyside, Washington, Robert Kelley of Sunnyside, Washington, and Larry and Pam Kelley of Sherman, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Gertie Kelley; sister, Joyce Young; brother, Arvid Kelley; and numerous aunts and uncles.
