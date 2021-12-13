Sharyl J. Burtch, 70, of Walla Walla, Washington, and formerly of Elgin, died Nov. 29, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla. A celebration of her life was held Dec. 11 at Walla Walla’s Calvary Chapel.
Sharyle was born June 18, 1951, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She was followed by five brothers. Being the only girl among six children, she had to be an outstanding fighter, for herself and her brothers. That description would follow her the remainder of her life: a fighter.
Sharyle moved to Southern California in 1982 and met her future husband the following year. Fred and Sharyle married in July 1983, creating a blended family with Sharyle’s two girls and one boy and Fred’s two girls.
Fred and Sharyle enjoyed the Marine Corps life. They went to the Marine Corps ball, joined a bowling league, and drove school bus to many events. They would relocate several times before settling in Elgin.
Fred and Sharyle’s time in Elgin was filled with work, horses, children and grandchildren, school sports, 4-H, the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show and teaching grandchildren what country life is all about: love and family.
Sharyle was well known for her excellent cooking skills, which included chocolate zucchini cake for her son Jamie (for more than 30 years) and her son-in-law’s favorite, beef stew and biscuits. Orange cinnamon rolls were the grandchildren’s and the Golden Girls’ favorite.
With retirement and a desire to once again move, Fred and Sharyle relocated to Walla Walla, Washington. Sharyle made fast friends who all came together to play cards or bingo at the VFW. She enjoyed cooking specialty foods for family, friends and church members. Calvary Chapel and the members became an extended family and a place of peace for Sharyle. She was extremely proud of Fred’s recent baptism by Pastor Tom.
Memorial contributions may be made to any veteran service organization.
