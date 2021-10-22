Shelia Maureen Evans, 52, of La Grande, died Oct. 9, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. A celebration of her life will be held Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. at the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, Island City.
Nicknamed “Gigi,” Shelia was born March 14, 1969, in La Grande, to Lorin Hansen and Barbara (Cushing) Hansen. She attended school in La Grande and resided in Caldwell, Idaho, and La Grande. Her first marriage was to Anthony Grove. She was currently married to Will Evans.
Shelia worked at Apple Eye Care for 22 years as a billing specialist. She was the president of the Island City Lions Club. She enjoyed crafting, shopping, horseback riding on the beach and loving her grandbabies.
Survivors include her husband, William Evans of La Grande; daughters, Toni Grove of La Grande and Kayla Hansen of La Grande; siblings, Shannon Hansen, Shawn Hansen, Shane Hansen, Stacey Corthen and Shelley Buettner; three grandchildren; and 10 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lorin and Barbara Hansen, and mother-in-law, Bertha Evans.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.gofund.me/c9ce103f.
