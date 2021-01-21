1959-2021 • Elgin
Sherill “Butch” Delano Estes, 61, of Elgin, died Jan. 15 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. A celebration of his life will take place at a later time.
Known as Butch, he was born Feb. 10, 1959, at Traverse Airforce Base in Fairfield, California, to Alvie and Haruko (Katoka) Estes. He resided in Elgin, at various military bases in the United States and abroad, in Colorado, then returned to Elgin, where he lived the remainder of his life. He attended schools in the Elgin School District through high school. He then attended community college and received an associate degree in general education.
Butch was employed as a U.S. Army 101st Airborne staff sergeant and a drill instructor until his retirement, and he also worked for Mid Columbia Bus Company. He received a Leadership and Dedication award from Panama City, Panama.
Butch enjoyed hunting, gunsmithing and fishing. When he was younger, he enjoyed football, baseball, wrestling, track and bull riding.
Butch lived a full life. He embraced a blended family and never hesitated to help a neighbor or friend. He gave of himself continually, but never compromised on who he was — a huge-hearted man.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Emma; children and their spouses, Else and Thomas Carter of Virginia, Michael and Stormy Estes of Texas, Dustin and Amy Estes of Arkansas, Rockne Estes of Arkansas, Robin Kintz of Colorado, Daniel Kocher of Colorado, and Tucker Suitter of Oregon; and an extended family including three children brought into the marriage by his wife, Emma; and 18 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Haruko Estes, and sister, Linda Thomas.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
