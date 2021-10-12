Shirley Ann Deitering, 75, formerly of Elgin, died Sept. 5, 2021. A memorial service will be held Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. at Foothills Community Church, Molalla. Arrangements are by Sunnyside Funeral & Cremation, Portland.
Shirley was born Sept. 1, 1946, in La Grande. She grew up and attended school in Elgin.
Shirley believed that family is defined by those you love. She enjoyed helping with her children’s sports and activities, aiding others with Visiting Angels, Timbers soccer, knitting, music, dancing, gardening, celebrations with family and her faith.
Survivors include her brothers, Michael Durfee, Larry McClune and Emery McClune; children, Dan Hall, Tim Hall, Paul Deitering, David Deitering, John Deitering and Misti (Deitering) Shaver; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
