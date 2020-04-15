La Grande • 1938-2020
Shirley Ann Gerlinsky, 82, of La Grande, died April 11 at a local care facility.
Shirley was born Feb. 23, 1938, in Prineville, to John and Hellen (Demeris) Larkin. She married James Sharp and they later divorced. She then married George Gerlinsky.
Surviving relatives include her children, Clinton Sharp, Janet Tull, Lorie Sharp, all of Meacham, and Glen Sharp and Matthew Sharp and wife, Dawn, all of Hermiston; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, James E. Sharp, and second husband, George Gerlinsky.
