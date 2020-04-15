Shirley A. (Larkin) Gerlinsky

La Grande • 1938-2020

Shirley Ann Gerlinsky, 82, of La Grande, died April 11 at a local care facility.

Shirley was born Feb. 23, 1938, in Prineville, to John and Hellen (Demeris) Larkin. She married James Sharp and they later divorced. She then married George Gerlinsky.

Surviving relatives include her children, Clinton Sharp, Janet Tull, Lorie Sharp, all of Meacham, and Glen Sharp and Matthew Sharp and wife, Dawn, all of Hermiston; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, James E. Sharp, and second husband, George Gerlinsky.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Gerlinsky as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.