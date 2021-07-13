1941-2021
La Grande
Shirley Faye Kunkel, 80, of La Grande, died July 6, 2021. Private services are planned.
Shirley was born April 23, 1941, in Kansas, to Charles Alexander Sears and Lily Catherine Sears. She married early but raised her kids largely as a single parent. She dedicated her life to her family.
Shirley was a woman of faith and an avid crocheter. She touched many lives and will be dearly missed.
Surviving relatives include her children, Karen, Carolyn, Stephen and Kathryn, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
