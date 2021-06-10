Lillies - obit art

1936-2021 • La Grande

Shirley Mae Nice, 85, of La Grande, died May 26, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. A celebration of her life will be held July 24 at 11 a.m. in Arco, Idaho.

Shirley was born April 12, 1936, in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Delbert and Claire (Brown) Betty. She resided in California, Idaho and Oregon.

Shirley was an artist, painter, quilter and an avid storyteller.

Survivors include her children, Delbert Stiffler, Melody Willis, Sherry Prestridge, Belinda Hall, Todd Stiffler, Carol Nave, Mary Price and Sarah Reece; 32 grandchildren; 68 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Stiffler; second husband, Ken Nice; son, Jeffrey Stiffler; and daughter, Carrie Carreon.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Nice as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.