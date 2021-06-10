1936-2021 • La Grande
Shirley Mae Nice, 85, of La Grande, died May 26, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. A celebration of her life will be held July 24 at 11 a.m. in Arco, Idaho.
Shirley was born April 12, 1936, in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Delbert and Claire (Brown) Betty. She resided in California, Idaho and Oregon.
Shirley was an artist, painter, quilter and an avid storyteller.
Survivors include her children, Delbert Stiffler, Melody Willis, Sherry Prestridge, Belinda Hall, Todd Stiffler, Carol Nave, Mary Price and Sarah Reece; 32 grandchildren; 68 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Stiffler; second husband, Ken Nice; son, Jeffrey Stiffler; and daughter, Carrie Carreon.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.