Skip T. Beardsley, 81, of Elgin, died Oct. 19, 2021, in La Grande. A memorial service will be held Oct. 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande. The service will be streamed live; to join, go to www.mypersonalstream.com.
Skip was born Feb. 18, 1940, in Walla Walla, Washington, to E.W. “Bud” Beardsley and Amy Lou (Isitt) Beardsley. He attended grade school in Cove and graduated from La Grande High School with the class of 1958. He took college courses at what is now Eastern Oregon University.
Skip served in the U.S. Army. On July 13, 1964, he married Joy Gail Turner in Weiser, Idaho. The marriage ended in divorce.
Skip’s family purchased a ranch in Elgin in1967. First and foremost a rancher, he also owned and operated Farmers Insurance in La Grande for 33 years. He was a 47-year member and past Exalted Ruler of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in La Grande and later Baker City. He also was a member of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association, the NRA and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Skip enjoyed traveling, especially to Alaska and Canada, and he loved to dance. He was known for his cowboy poetry and published a book of it, “Ridin’ and Thinkin’.” He enjoyed hunting and fishing. When he was younger, he packed into the Minam with his father and the Bob Marshall Wilderness in Montana with his brother.
Survivors include his children, Kevin Beardsley of La Grande, Troy Beardsley and wife, Denise, of Gypsum, Colorado, and Robyn Dix of La Grande; sister, Jeri Beggs of Auburn, California; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents, Bud and Iona Beardsley and Doug and Amy Holman; brother, Larry Beardsley; and grandson, Kody Beardsley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the OHSU Casey Eye Institute Elks Children’s Eye Clinic, 545 SW Campus Drive, Portland 97239.
