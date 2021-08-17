1967-2021
La Grande
Sondra “Soni” Michelle Harvey, 83, of La Grande, died Aug. 8, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. A celebration of her life will be held Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. at the Summerville Cemetery. Those who attend are asked to wear masks, bring their own chair and practice social distancing. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande.
Known as Soni, she was born Aug. 14, 1967, in La Grande, to Mitchell Wisecarver and Deanna (Kennedy) Wisecarver. She attended schools in La Grande and was a star athlete in volleyball. She was very proud that her daughter was going to be the captain of her team this year. Soni graduated with the La Grande Highschool class of 1986. She then attended the Seattle Art Institute, where she earned an associate of arts degree in photography.
Soni married Erik Harvey on Aug. 25, 2001, at the Ascension Conference Center in Cove. They were recently preparing for her soon-to-be birthday and their 20th anniversary coming later in the month. She and Erik had begun building a home on their ranch, which they planned to enjoy after his retirement in a few years when they also planned to travel the western United States. Their daughter recently became engaged to be married next June, another source of pride and joy.
Soni helped her husband in his work as an archeologist, but her job was working in the Union County Jail completing and processing paperwork. After her first daughter was born she quit the job to stay home until her children were in high school. Soni then began working as the office manager for Eastern Oregon Home Center, a job in which she took a great deal of pride.
Soni and her family enjoyed attending the Grace Bible Church for a time. She was a member of the Hope Chapter 13 Order of Eastern Star of which she served as Worthy Matron in the past and was in line to be again in the next year. She loved photography, especially with her children and dogs as her subjects.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Erik of La Grande; children, Konner of Pasco, Breanna of Boise, and Madison of La Grande; mother, Deanna of Pasco, Washington; and sisters, Shannon of Oregon City and Jeana of Eagle, Alaska.
She was preceded in death by her father, Mitchell Wisecarver, when she was about 8 years old.
