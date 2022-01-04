Stanley Brein Ludviksen was earthly born on August 31, 1931, to John and Helen Ludviksen in Silverton, Oregon. He was born to eternal life on December 26, 2021, in La Grande, Oregon.
Stanley received his elementary education 1st – 7th grade in Silverton, Oregon. His family moved to Portland in 1945. He finished his elementary education at Ockley Green School in Portland and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1950. He attended Augsburg College in Minneapolis, MN, and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work in 1956.
Stanley went on to work for the state of Oregon in 1957. His first job was with Baker City as a social worker for Baker County Public Welfare. He later moved back to the Portland area and went to work for Clackamas County Welfare in Oregon City. In September of 1966, he moved to Lakeview, OR, where he worked as an administrator for Lake County Public Welfare. In March of 1967, he moved to La Grande as administrator for Union County Public Welfare and Children Services. He then went to work for Public Employee Retirement Services as a counselor and later retired from P.E.R.S. in July of 1992.
Stanley married Gailya Joy Ehni on March 17, 1962, at Central Lutheran Church in Portland, OR.
Stanley is survived by his wife, Gailya (Gai) Ludviksen of La Grande, OR; sons, Kevin (Sherry) Ludviksen of Upper Perry, OR, and Peter (Sara) Ludviksen of Tustin, MI; daughter, Rachel Head of Sutherlin, OR; granddaughters, Kaela Ludviksen of La Grande, OR, Haley and Hannah Ludviksen of Grand Rapids, MI, Sharman Sams of La Grande, OR, Lorrie Duncan of Reedsport, OR, and Lacie Head of La Grande, OR; great-granddaughters, Mykinzy Ludviksen of Sutherlin, OR, and Emerson Gregerson of La Grande, OR; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen; siblings, Lester, Harlow, Allen, Bernice, Lorraine, and Joyce; and nephew, Allen Ludviksen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a charity of choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
