1947-2021
La Grande
Stephen Alan Cruikshank, 73, of La Grande, died Aug. 10, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. A service with military honors will be held Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. at Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande. Attendees will have their choice of indoor or portable outdoor seating.
Stephen was born Dec. 27, 1947, in La Grande, to Marion Glenn Cruikshank and Hazel LaVelle (Hallgarth) Cruikshank. The family moved to Grants Pass, and after Stephen graduated from high school he entered the U.S. Navy and was trained as a jet engine mechanic.
On July 21, 1972, Stephen married Susana Servolo in the Philippines. He served for 25 years in the Navy before his honorable discharge as a chief petty officer in Jacksonville, Florida. After returning to live in La Grande in 1992, he worked for Walmart in maintenance and later in sporting goods until he retired again.
Stephen enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting and fishing.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Susana of La Grande; sons, Stephen Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida, Daniel of La Grande, and John of La Grande; brother, David of Vancouver, Washington; and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.
