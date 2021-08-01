1949-2021
Union
Steven E. Merrick, 71, of Union, died July 27, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. A celebration of his life will be held at the Union Baptist Church later this summer.
Steven was born Aug. 28, 1949, in Prairie City, to Baxter Merrick and Jean (Harding) Merrick. He resided in Baker City, Klamath Falls, Mt. Vernon, Hermiston and Union. He graduated from Baker High School and what is now Eastern Oregon University with a teaching degree. On June 16, 1973, he married Kathryn A. Hiatt.
Steven taught at several school districts in Eastern Oregon and for a few other employers. He enjoyed photography, reading, woodworking, bird-watching and watching baseball. He was a member of the Union Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy, and parents, Baxter and Jean.
Surviving relatives include his children and their spouses, Paul D. and Terra Merrick of Gladstone, Missouri, and Amy J. and Ken McCants of Union; six grandchildren; brother, Craig Merrick of McMinnville; sister, Becky Merrick of Baker City; and 12 nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
