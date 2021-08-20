1959-2021
La Grande
Steven Richard King, 62, of La Grande, died Aug. 17, 2021, at his home. At his request, there will not be a service.
Steven was born June 1, 1959, in Wisconsin, to Judith Phillips. He graduated from Brookings Harbor High School and resided in Brookings until moving to La Grande in 2017. He married Molly Ann McVay on June 29, 2016.
Steven was employed with Island City Public Works and was part-owner of Countryside Kennels in La Grande. His life passion was caring for dogs. He treated all dogs as if they were his own.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Molly Ann McVay King of La Grande; stepchildren and spouses, Paul and Allesha Swigert of La Grande and Ashley and Max Ecroth of Florence; and five grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.