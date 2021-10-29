Sue Ellen Orlaske, 72, of La Grande, died Oct. 22, 2021, at a local care facility after a long illness. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.
Sue was born Dec. 26, 1948, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, to Ray Orlaske and Ellen (Marcellous) Orlaske. She graduated from Benton Harbor High School. She married Jan Burda, and the marriage ended in divorce. Sue later moved to Detroit to finish her bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University. She then moved to Portland to attend graduate school at Portland State University, where she received a master’s degree in biology in 1979. She lived in Oregon for the rest of her life.
While at PSU Sue met, and later married, Mitch Wolgamott, who was also pursuing a master’s degree. In 1980, Sue started and managed a successful retail coffee business in Hillsboro, long before there was a Starbucks on every corner. In 1994, Sue sold the coffee business and she and Mitch moved to Northeastern Oregon where Mitch had taken a job. She became a full-time artist specializing in ceramics, pastels and watercolors, including batik watercolors. Her art won many awards.
Sue loved the outdoors and spent many days camping, backpacking, and fishing with Mitch and her Border collie. She participated in art co-ops in La Grande and Baker City and was a member of the Pleasant Grove Grange.
Survivors include her husband, Mitch; brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Kathy Orlaske of North Plains; sister and brother-in-law, Andee and Roger Dieckman of Buchanan, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Ellen Orlaske.
Memorial contributions may be made to Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande 97850, or to Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave., Baker City 97814.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.