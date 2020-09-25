1962-2020 • Formerly of La Grande
Susan Jane Troncoso, 58, of Terrebonne and formerly of La Grande, died June 24 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. A private family burial was held in July, and a memorial service date will be announced later.
Susan was born June 24, 1962, in Montebello, California, to Jose and Joan (Griffin) Troncoso. She resided in Los Angeles and Palm Desert, California; Nampa, Idaho; Seattle area, Washington; and La Grande, Redmond, Bend, and Crooked River Ranch, Terrebonne. Susan attended Central Elementary, Ackerman and La Grande Middle School and graduated from La Grande High School, where she was on the volleyball team.
Susan attended Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho, and Seattle Pacific University in Seattle, Washington, earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She was employed at Valley View Manor in La Grande, Golden Steer in Nampa, Providence Hospital (in labor and delivery) in Seattle, and the Candle House in Sisters.
Susan delivered more than 400 babies during her career as a night nurse and loved helping mothers with children and newborns. She also fostered and helped care for injured dogs until they were healed and was a dog trainer and consultant.
Susan enjoyed playing flute for social events, church services, parties, funerals and weddings, and she sat in with harpist Bron Journey and other club musicians. She liked to knit, cook and water ski and was known for her exceptional interior decoration skills. She also liked to communicate with friends on Facebook, where she was the founder of KARMA, a Facebook group dedicated to helping the Central Oregon community.
Susan was active in community service. She worked with pizza businesses to provide meals for families that were out of food, arranged transportation for the elderly, and helped people at risk find a safe place to stay. She also helped gather toys, wrapped and delivered them to children for Christmas.
During her short lifetime, Susan was awarded scholarships for college and continuing education and received outstanding musician awards for band and choir. She was the winner of the 2018 KZTV Pay It Forward award for community service.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Jeff Geist of Crooked River Ranch; parents, José and Joan Troncoso of Keizer; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph and Melissa Troncoso of Gresham and John and Shiela Troncoso of Keizer; aunt and uncle, Irene and Jack Nothwang; and aunt, Phyllis Griffin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Brightside Animal Center, 1355 NE Hemlock Ave., Redmond 97756, or to Bethlehem Inn, 3705 N. Highway 97, Bend 97701, or bless others with any random act of kindness.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
