1946-2021 • La Grande
Susan Marie Schmittle, 74, of La Grande, died Jan. 17. A graveside service will be held Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Summerville Cemetery. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines. Casual dress is preferred by the family. Arrangements are by Loveland Funeral Chapel & Crematory, La Grande.
Susan was born July 20, 1946, in Wichita, Kansas, to William Willis and Pauline Shipman. The family lived in Wichita until moving to Eastern Oregon. Susan was married to Richard Schmittle and retired from Grande Ronde Hospital. She loved going to Wildhorse, and if she won she would sneak money into your hand and whisper, “Shhh, don't tell Papa.” She also enjoyed playing bingo and bunco.
Susan loved to read and watch sci-fi movies. She loved going to lunch with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed going on long drives with her husband, bowling and playing softball. She also loved to hunt and fish. She loved camping and anything else that allowed her to spend time with her family.
Susan had a way of making people feel warm, welcome and loved. She impacted many lives by just simply being Granny.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Richard Schmittle of La Grande; children and their spouses, Rick Schmittle of La Grande, Michelle Schmittle Watson and Douglas Watson, and Mark and Allison Schmittle, all of La Grande; stepmother, Roberta Willis of Boise, Idaho; siblings and their spouses, Jessica Dockweiler, James and Maggie Willis, Barbara and Danny Gilmore, Carl Willis, and William and Melody Willis; and nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Pattie and Linda Willis; mother and stepfather, Pauline and Sid Hamblen; father, William Willis; in-laws, Bill and Atla Schmittle; and brothers-in-law, Carl Schmittle and Alvin Dockweiler.
