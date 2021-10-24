Susan Viola Schultz, 65, of La Grande, died Oct. 21, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital resulting from an extended illness. The family will have a private memorial gathering at a later date. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande.
Susan was born June 30, 1956, in Enterprise, to Wayne Jones and Betty J. (Robeson) Jones. When she was a child the family moved to La Grande, where she was raised and educated.
Susan enjoyed collecting, especially vintage items, tending to her plants and caring for her three-legged cat. She very much enjoyed the dinners hosted by various members of her family.
Survivors include her daughters, Dany Knight, Mykel Hansell and Nikkole Hansell, all of La Grande; one grandson; parents, Wayne and Betty Jones; and sister, Sandra Cook of La Grande.
