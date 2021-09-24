Sylvia Alberta Sweet, 83, of La Grande, died Sept. 17, 2021, at her residence. At her request, there will not be a service.
Sylvia was born May 4, 1938, in St. Albans, Vermont, to Armand Hebert and Gertrude (Allard) Hebert. She resided in St. Albans, Vermont, and in Enterprise and La Grande. She attended Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans, Vermont. She married George Edward Sweet and they later divorced.
Sylvia worked as a telephone operator in St. Albans, Vermont, after graduation. In Enterprise, she was the school district’s head cook.
In her younger years, Sylvia played in a softball league. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and watching Westerns. She loved her dog, Dixie.
Survivors include her partner, Billie A. Miller; children and their partners, Wallene and Michael Daggett, Laurie Sweet, Bruce R. Sweet, Mary Ramsey and Brian E. Sweet, all of La Grande; sister, Constance Fielding of St. Albans, Vermont; sister and brother-in-law, Denise and Robert Phenix of Milton, Vermont; brother and sister-in-law, Harold “Butch” and Sally Hebert of St. Albans, Vermont; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Armand and Gertrude Hebert; son, Ronald Thompson; brother, Edward Hebert; sister-in-law, Jo Hebert; brother-in-law, Robert Fielding; and grandson, Christopher “Casey” Daggett.
