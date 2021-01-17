1960-2020 • La Grande
Tamara “Tammy” Kathryn Culver, 60, of La Grande, died Dec. 29, 2020, at Vibra Hospital of Boise, Idaho. At her request, there will not be a service.
Known also as Tammy, she was born Jan. 31, 1960, in Appleton, Wisconsin, to Donald and Carol (Poskie) Culver. She resided in Appleton, Wisconsin; Santa Ana, San Clemente and San Diego, California; Henderson, Nevada; and Cove and La Grande. She had two sisters and three brothers. She attended Holy Family Elementary School in Orange, California, and Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. She was on the drill team in seventh and eighth grade.
Tamara was employed with Pacific Bell Phone Company as an information operator for 21 years, located in Orange, California. She loved baseball and had season tickets to the Angels games in Anaheim, California, and knew the stats of all the players. She also loved to scrapbook and made many padded photo albums.
Tamara had three children: Ryan, Sierra and Hope. She loved taking them to the beach and spent many summer days at Disneyland with them. She also enjoyed watching WWE with her children and took them to many live shows.
Tamara’s biggest love in life were her children. She would do anything for them, the true meaning of unconditional love. She also adored her two grandchildren. Tamara had a huge heart and would give a helping hand to anyone. Her smile and laugh will live on in our hearts forever.
Surviving relatives include her partner, Mark Paslay of Oklahoma; daughter, Sierra Groover of La Grande; brothers, Steve Culver, Dirk Culver and Kyle Culver; sisters, Michele Culver and Julie Culver; two grandchildren; and 20 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Carol; son, Ryan Groover; and daughter, Hope Paslay.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.