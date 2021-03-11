1930-2021 • La Grande
Ted B. Harris, 90, of La Grande, died Jan. 8. At his request there will not be a service.
Ted was born June 25, 1930. He was a fourth-generation Texan whose forebears on his mother’s side came to Texas by covered wagon immediately after the Civil War. His grandfather was the driller on the second well drilled in the Burkburnett oil boom, and his father was a pioneer oil worker in that boom.
Ted graduated from Burkburnett High School in 1948 and was studying architecture at Texas Tech when the Korean War started. At that time he joined the U.S. Navy and served for four years.
In 1955, Ted married Dorothy Crane. They had three daughters — Jacque, Lisa and Jennifer — and two sons, Wade Harris and Travis Harris. The marriage ended in divorce in 1974. Ted married Shirley Anne Poe in Merced, California, in 1982.
After his time in the Navy, Ted began working at Sheppard Air Force Base as an illustrator. In 1983, he transferred to the Headquarters of the American Forces in Europe in Stuttgart, Germany, where he supervised the graphics department and worked directly under the ranking general in Europe and the NATO commander. In 1989 Ted retired from Federal Service after 32 years and moved to La Grande.
Ted rededicated his life to Jesus Christ in 1990. He was a senior member in the New Song Community Church in La Grande and served several years as a Gideon before having to retire due to his health.
Surviving relatives include his wife of 39 years, Shirley Anne Poe Harris; daughters, Lisa Price and Jennifer Harris, both of Burkburnett; sons, Wade Harris and Travis Harris, both of Burkburnett; three grandchildren and two great-grandsons; stepdaughter, Lujuana Roberts; stepson, Timothy Roberts and his wife, Betsy; and 12 step-grandchildren and 11 step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jacque Holdaway of Choctaw, Oklahoma; mother, Ruby C. Harris; father, Andrew Harris; sister, Wanda June Clinton; and brother, James C. Harris.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
