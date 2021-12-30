Teresa “Terri” Elaine Hocker, 70, of La Grande, died Dec. 13, 2021. A funeral service will be held Jan. 7, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at the Wallowa Christian Church. Burial will be at the Wallowa Cemetery, and a reception will follow at the church.
Also known as Terri, she was born Feb. 10, 1951, in Enterprise, to Leon Norman “Bill” Fisher and Macel Mae (Moys) Fisher. She attended school in Wallowa, graduating in 1969. She also attended college at what is now Eastern Oregon University in La Grande. Terri married Gayle Hocker on Sept. 4, 1970.
Terri spent her life as a businesswoman, showing her two daughters a strong work ethic until she was forced to retire due to medical reasons. Her priority was family, celebrating every occasion possible with all. She loved spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Terri enjoyed fishing, riding four-wheelers, mushrooming, practice shooting, listening to music and going to Wildhorse Casino with family members.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Gayle Hocker; daughters and sons-in-law, Danyelle and Josh Glendenning and Kari and Cody Ford; sister, Patty Atkinson; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Mardell Fisher; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Larae Hocker; and brother, Michael Fisher.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ALS foundation.
