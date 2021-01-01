1961-2020 • Wallowa
Terri Lynn Barnhart, 59, a longtime resident of Wallowa County, died Dec. 14. A memorial service will be held Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. at Christ Covenant Church in the old school gym in Lostine.
Terri was born Feb. 12, 1961, in Corvallis, one of twin daughters born to David and Sharon Skeen. She spent much of her youth riding horses with her sister, Stephani, while she helped herd cows and check fences on her grandfather’s ranch in La Grande.
Terri was active in 4-H in Washington state and showed horses throughout her school days. She competed in two disciplines, Saddle Seat Equitation and Western Pleasure, making it to the Washington State Fair twice.
Terri married her husband, Mark Barnhart, on Feb. 27, 1982, in Enterprise, and their son, Samuel David, was born Sept. 1, 1988. Terri received a bachelor's degree in agribusiness from what is now Eastern Oregon University in 1984.
Terri took care of her son, Sam, and helped her husband, Mark, renovate their homes. As a young woman she kept a herd of sheep, and as she grew older she fell in love with the fiber arts. She was a wool spinner, producing her own yarn and felted pot holders, and was one of the main fiber artists for her sister’s business. Her work was sold worldwide.
Along with all Terri’s artistic endeavors, music topped the list. She had a beautiful voice and sang with various people and groups through the years in Wallowa County. Her musical talents were put to good use as a faithful attendee of Christ Covenant Church in Lostine.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Mark Barnhart; son, Samual Barnhart; mother, Sharon Skeen; twin sister, Stephani Hopfer; brother, Rodney Skeen; and a niece, numerous nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Terri was preceded in death by her father, Dr. David R. Skeen.
